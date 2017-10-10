Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Waiting to do full-court scrimmaging

Carter-Williams is still battling soreness in both of his knees and has yet to receive clearance for full-court scrimmaging, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Though he was cleared for full-contact work last week after undergoing a procedure on one of the knees in August, Carter-Williams apparently isn't quite nearing 100 percent health just yet, which will likely result in him donning street clothes when the season opens. The Hornets have yet to announce a timetable for Carter-Williams' return, and likely won't have a formal target date until he advances to full-court drills. Carter-Williams' absence will likely open the door for rookie first-round pick Malik Monk to serve as the top backup at point guard behind Kemba Walker in addition to his duties as the primary understudy to starting shooting guard Jeremy Lamb (groin).