Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Waiting to do full-court scrimmaging
Carter-Williams is still battling soreness in both of his knees and has yet to receive clearance for full-court scrimmaging, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Though he was cleared for full-contact work last week after undergoing a procedure on one of the knees in August, Carter-Williams apparently isn't quite nearing 100 percent health just yet, which will likely result in him donning street clothes when the season opens. The Hornets have yet to announce a timetable for Carter-Williams' return, and likely won't have a formal target date until he advances to full-court drills. Carter-Williams' absence will likely open the door for rookie first-round pick Malik Monk to serve as the top backup at point guard behind Kemba Walker in addition to his duties as the primary understudy to starting shooting guard Jeremy Lamb (groin).
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Goes through contact drills•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Officially out for exhibition opener•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Still without return timetable•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Status for start of season unclear•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Agrees to terms with Charlotte•
-
Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Does not receive qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...