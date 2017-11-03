Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Will be active Friday vs. Spurs
Carter-Williams (knee) will be active for Friday's game against the Spurs.
Technically, Carter-Williams has been cleared to play after missing the first two-plus weeks of the season with a knee injury, but coach Steve Clifford said the point guard is not expected to see the floor Friday. That implies that he still may need to work his way back into game shape, so Carter-Williams is best avoided in fantasy until his long-term role becomes more clear.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Listed as questionable for Friday•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Unlikely to play on four-game road trip•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Back from G League assignment•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Assigned to G-League for rehab•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Remains sidelined•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Out Sunday vs. Magic•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.