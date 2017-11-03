Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Will be active Friday vs. Spurs

Carter-Williams (knee) will be active for Friday's game against the Spurs.

Technically, Carter-Williams has been cleared to play after missing the first two-plus weeks of the season with a knee injury, but coach Steve Clifford said the point guard is not expected to see the floor Friday. That implies that he still may need to work his way back into game shape, so Carter-Williams is best avoided in fantasy until his long-term role becomes more clear.