Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Will not be ready for opener
Carter-Williams (knee), according to coach Steve Clifford, has "no way" of being ready for the team's regular-season opener against the Pistons, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
This news isn't too surprising, as the guard is still dealing with soreness in both knees and has not yet been cleared for full-court scrimmaging. While he's sidelined, it seems likely rookie Malik Monk will absorb minutes as Kemba Walker's backup at point guard.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Waiting to do full-court scrimmaging•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Goes through contact drills•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Officially out for exhibition opener•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Still without return timetable•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Status for start of season unclear•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Agrees to terms with Charlotte•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...