Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Will not be ready for opener

Carter-Williams (knee), according to coach Steve Clifford, has "no way" of being ready for the team's regular-season opener against the Pistons, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

This news isn't too surprising, as the guard is still dealing with soreness in both knees and has not yet been cleared for full-court scrimmaging. While he's sidelined, it seems likely rookie Malik Monk will absorb minutes as Kemba Walker's backup at point guard.