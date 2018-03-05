Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Will not play Tuesday

Carter-Williams has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to a left shoulder sprain.

While Carter-Williams was able to return to Sunday's contest after injuring his shoulder in the first half, the Hornets will exercise caution with him Tuesday after he was officially diagnosed with a shoulder sprain. Without Carter-Williams, the Hornets don't have a true backup point guard on the roster, which could result in Kemba Walker just shouldering a heavier minutes load with Jeremy Lamb and Treveon Graham potentially seeing more backcourt minutes.