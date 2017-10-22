Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Will sit again Monday

Carter-Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Carter-Williams will remain in street clothes for a matchup with his former team while he continues to await clearance for full-contact, full-court practices. It's unclear when Carter-Williams might get the green light to increase his activity, so until that happens, it will be difficult to forecast when his season debut might come. Rookie Malik Monk has been serving as the main backup to starting point guard Kemba Walker to begin the season.