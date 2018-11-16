Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Absent at practice again
Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) was absent at practice Friday, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist missed practice for the second straight day and it appears likely that the former Kentucky forward will miss Saturday's contest against the 76ers. Currently, Kidd-Gilchrist is averaging 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over 13 games this year.
