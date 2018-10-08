Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Active and available Monday
Kidd-Gilchrist (concussion) is active and available to play in Monday's preseason tilt with the Bulls.
Kidd-Gilchrist has been working through the NBA's concussion protocol over the last week or so, but has finally been given the go ahead for a return to in-game action. He'll presumably slot back into a reserve role on the wing, as offensive-minded players Jeremy Lamb and Nicolas Batum are currently the favorites to open the season in the top unit and shooting guard and small forward. Still, the Hornets haven't officially named their regular-season starting five, so it'll still be a situation to monitor up until the opener.
