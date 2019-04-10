Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Available for finale
Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) is available Wednesday against the Magic, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
A personal issue has prevented the forward from appearing in the past two games, but he'll make his return for Wednesday's crucial regular-season finale. Prior to leaving the team briefly, he had drawn two straight starts. It's unclear if he'll be back in the lineup Wednesday.
