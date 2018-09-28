Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Available Friday
Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) is available for Friday's preseason opener against the Celtics.
Kidd-Gilchrist was originally deemed probably due to a mild left ankle sprain, so the implication was always that he would likely take the floor. It's possible his minutes are limited due to the injury, however.
