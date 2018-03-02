Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Available to play Friday

Kidd-Gilchrist (hamstring) will be available for Friday's game against the Sixers.

A sore hamstring kept Kidd-Gilchrist out of Wednesday's loss to Boston, but he'll return to action Friday, which should send Treveon Graham back to the bench. On the year, Kidd-Gilchrist is averaging 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game, his fewest since the 2013-14 season.