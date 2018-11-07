Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Available to return

Kidd-Gilchrist (hand) is available to return to Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

Kidd-Gilchrist headed to the locker room in the second quarter of Tuesday's tilt after dislocating a finger on his right hand. However, it appears he avoided anything serious, as he will be available to return in the second half.

More News
Our Latest Stories