Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Back at practice Saturday

Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) returned to practice Saturday.

The forward missed the first two games of the season while tending to a personal situation, but his return to practice Saturday is certainly a positive sign. Expect Kidd-Gilchrist to travel with the team to Milwaukee for Monday's game, with all signs pointing to him making his season debut. Assuming Kidd-Gilchrist does, indeed, play, he'd likely unseat Dwayne Bacon in the starting lineup, meaning Marvin Williams would shift down to small forward.

