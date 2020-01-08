Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Clear of injury report
Kidd-Gilchrist (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
The 26-year-old missed Monday's game against the Pacers due to the illness, but it won't impact his availability Wednesday. Kidd-Gilchrist didn't play in the previous three games, so he may not be in the rotation despite being healthy.
