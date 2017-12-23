Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Cleared to play Friday
Kidd-Gilchrist (shoulder) is not listed on the team's injury report for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Kidd-Gilchrist's spot on the injury report was likely just precautionary, as he hasn't missed a game since early November. Over the past five games, he's averaged 12.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
