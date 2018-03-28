Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Cleared to play Wednesday

Kidd-Gilchrist (illness) will play during Wednesday's contest against the Cavaliers.

Kidd-Gilchrist missed morning shootaround as a result of food poisoning, but has apparently recovered enough throughout the day to lace up for Wednesday's tilt. Over his past four games, he's averaged 6.0 points and 4.8 rebounds in 21.3 minutes.

