Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Cleared to play
Kidd-Gilchrist (knee) is available Friday against the Wizards.
As expected, Kidd-Gilchrist is set to play despite a strained left knee. Over his past seven appearances, he's averaging 4.1 points and 2.0 rebounds in 14.4 minutes.
