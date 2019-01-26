Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Comes off bench with 16 points

Kidd-Gilchrist totaled 16 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT) seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes in Friday's 108-99 loss to the Bucks.

Kidd-Gilchrist was already having a decent night, but he turned on the gas when Kemba Walker (neck) was forced off the floor. Although there wasn't a lot of time left, the Kentucky product took his game up a notch. As he toils in his seventh year with the Hornets, he spends yet another year as a role player on a crowded depth chart. After signing a four-year, $52 million contract in 2015, he's failed to make a significant impact. Although he's a strong defensive player, those skills don't translate to fantasy relevance.