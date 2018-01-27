Play

Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Contributes 19 points in Friday's victory

Kidd-Gilchrist produced 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes during a 121-110 win over the Hawks on Friday.

After a quiet game Wednesday in his return from a one-game absence, Kidd-Gilchrist picked it up Friday with a solid all-around line. The 19 points marked his third-best scoring output of the season. Kidd-Gilchrist has been shooting the ball well lately, at better than 57 percent over each of his last four games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories