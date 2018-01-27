Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Contributes 19 points in Friday's victory
Kidd-Gilchrist produced 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes during a 121-110 win over the Hawks on Friday.
After a quiet game Wednesday in his return from a one-game absence, Kidd-Gilchrist picked it up Friday with a solid all-around line. The 19 points marked his third-best scoring output of the season. Kidd-Gilchrist has been shooting the ball well lately, at better than 57 percent over each of his last four games.
