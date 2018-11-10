Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Double-double off bench in OT loss
Kidd-Gilchrist scored 12 points (3-8 FG, 6-7 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes off the bench during Friday's 133-132 overtime loss to the 76ers.
It's the 25-year-old's first double-double of the season. MGK has seen somewhat inconsistent minutes as part of the Hornets' second unit, and his production has followed suit -- he failed to score a point in 17 minutes against the Hawks on Tuesday.
