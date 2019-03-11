Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Doubtful for Monday

Kidd-Gilchrist (knee) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against Houston.

Kidd-Gilchrist has only appeared in one of the team's last five games, and he's on course to miss another contest as he battles a strained left knee. The Hornets will already be without both Marvin Williams (illness) and Cody Zeller (knee), so it'll be a bit of a skeleton crew up front, assuming Kidd-Gilchrist also sits out.