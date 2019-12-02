Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Doubtful Monday
Kidd-Gilchrist is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against Phoenix due to left calf strain
An absence for Kidd-Gilchrist won't affect the Hornet's lineups much as he's seen just 18 minutes of run over two games so far this season. Otherwise, he's been a healthy scratch.
