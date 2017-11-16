Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Drops season-high 22 points in Wednesday's loss
Kidd-Gilchrist contributed 22 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 115-107 loss to the Cavaliers.
Kidd-Gilchrist was impressive on both ends of the court, and he continues to provide more efficient scoring this season than we've grown accustomed to seeing from him over the years. He managed season highs in scoring, steals, and made field goals, and Kidd-Gilchrist is easily the team's most versatile and capable defender. As a result, he's likely to see similar minutes moving forward despite the return of Nicolas Batum (elbow).
