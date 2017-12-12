Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Excellent in victory

Kidd-Gilchrist totaled 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 116-103 victory over the Thunder.

Kidd-Gilchrist came to play Monday, chipping in across the board. He finished with season-high totals in both assists and steals, while adding a very efficient 17 points. He has been better of late, displaying some of the upside that we know he has. While he won't deliver big scoring numbers like this every night, he is worth an add in most leagues as a player who can contribute across the board.