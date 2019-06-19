Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Exercises player option

Kidd-Gilchrist (groin) has opted into his $13 million player option for the 2019-20 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Kidd-Gilchrist saw his role reduced by new head coach James Borrego last season, dipping below 25 minutes per game for the first time in his seven-year career. The former second overall pick has proven to be a solid defender, but he's averaged over 10 points per game just twice, struggling to develop his overall offensive game.

