Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Exercises player option
Kidd-Gilchrist (groin) has opted into his $13 million player option for the 2019-20 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist saw his role reduced by new head coach James Borrego last season, dipping below 25 minutes per game for the first time in his seven-year career. The former second overall pick has proven to be a solid defender, but he's averaged over 10 points per game just twice, struggling to develop his overall offensive game.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Undergoes groin surgery•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Available for finale•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Sunday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Very little impact in spot start•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Starting Wednesday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...