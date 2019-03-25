Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Expected back Tuesday

Kidd-Gilchrist (concussion) is probable for Tuesday's game against San Antonio.

Kidd-Gilchrist has missed the previous three contests while in concussion protocol, but the Hornets have listed him as probable for Tuesday's matchup. Assuming he's ultimately cleared, he figures to return to his role as a backup to Marvin Williams at power forward.

