Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Expected to make debut Wednesday
Coach Steve Clifford said Tuesday that there is "a good chance" Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) will play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist has missed the first three games of the regular season due to a personal matter, but it looks like he'll be set to make his debut Wednesday with the team returning to Charlotte for a three-game home stand. Should he officially be ruled active, Kidd-Gilchrist will likely retake his starting small forward role, which would send rookie Dwayne Bacon back to the bench after he started the first three games.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Ruled out Monday vs. Bucks•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Back at practice Saturday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Remains out Friday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will miss Wednesday's opener•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Expected to miss opener•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will not play Friday•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...