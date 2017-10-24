Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Expected to make debut Wednesday

Coach Steve Clifford said Tuesday that there is "a good chance" Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) will play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Kidd-Gilchrist has missed the first three games of the regular season due to a personal matter, but it looks like he'll be set to make his debut Wednesday with the team returning to Charlotte for a three-game home stand. Should he officially be ruled active, Kidd-Gilchrist will likely retake his starting small forward role, which would send rookie Dwayne Bacon back to the bench after he started the first three games.

