Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Expected to miss opener
Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) is not expected to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Pistons, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist has been away from the team for most of the preseason to deal with a personal matter, and it appears he won't be able to return in time for the start of the regular season. The details surrounding Kidd-Gilchrist's situation have largely gone unreported, so it's impossible to know when exactly he'll be set to return, but he should be considered on a game-by-game basis until an update is provided. In his likely absence, Marvin Williams is expected to start at small forward, as the Hornets have elected to go bigger without Kidd-Gilchrist and Nicolas Batum (elbow) available.
