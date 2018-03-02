Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Expected to play Friday

Kidd-Gilchrist (hamstring) is in line to play in Friday's game against the 76ers, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

While there is no official word on Kidd-Gilchrist's status, coach Steve Clifford seems to have suggested that the swingman will be good to go Friday night. With Kidd-Gilchrist back in the lineup, Treveon Graham, who started last game and played 30 minutes against the Celtics, will return to the and likely see his playing time heavily reduced.