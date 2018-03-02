Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Expected to play Friday
Kidd-Gilchrist (hamstring) is in line to play in Friday's game against the 76ers, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
While there is no official word on Kidd-Gilchrist's status, coach Steve Clifford seems to have suggested that the swingman will be good to go Friday night. With Kidd-Gilchrist back in the lineup, Treveon Graham, who started last game and played 30 minutes against the Celtics, will return to the and likely see his playing time heavily reduced.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Questionable for Friday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Questionable Wednesday vs. Celtics•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Suffers hamstring strain•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Scores 13 in Thursday's win•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Quiet in Monday's loss•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...