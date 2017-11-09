Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Expected to play Friday
Head coach Steve Clifford said he intends to play Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) against the Celtics on Friday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist rejoined the Hornets on Wednesday after briefly stepping away from the team following the passing of his grandmother. It sounds like the 24-year-old is trending towards a return after missing the team's previous three games, though Clifford noted he'll wait until after Thursday's practice to make that determination.
