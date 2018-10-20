Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Fills up box score in Friday's win

Kidd-Gilchrist collected 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 22 minutes during Friday's 120-88 win over the Magic.

Kidd-Gilchrist saw more minutes than any other reserve besides Malik Monk, and the veteran forward filled in nicely off the bench. It will likely take some time for Kidd-Gilchrist to adjust to coming off the bench, given that he has mostly been a starter in the past, but it's clear that Hornets coach James Borrego is keeping him involved in the regular rotation.