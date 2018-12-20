Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Flirts with double-double off bench
Kidd-Gilchrist contributed 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 110-99 win over the Cavaliers.
Kidd-Gilchrist responded with his best game since ehe took some personal time Wednesday night, posting numbers we'd expect from the youthful Kidd-Gilchrist. He has always been a points and rebounds talent, lacking passing skills, but his play around the rim is a reason he made a name for himself. His efficient close-range shooting and defensive effort allow him to gain minutes on the roster, but he will have to continue to post productive outings before he can claim back a larger role like he once had.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will come off bench•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Plays 23 minutes in spot start•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Starting Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Plays 18 minutes off bench•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...