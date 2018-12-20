Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Flirts with double-double off bench

Kidd-Gilchrist contributed 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 110-99 win over the Cavaliers.

Kidd-Gilchrist responded with his best game since ehe took some personal time Wednesday night, posting numbers we'd expect from the youthful Kidd-Gilchrist. He has always been a points and rebounds talent, lacking passing skills, but his play around the rim is a reason he made a name for himself. His efficient close-range shooting and defensive effort allow him to gain minutes on the roster, but he will have to continue to post productive outings before he can claim back a larger role like he once had.