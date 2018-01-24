Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Goes through shootaround, expected to play
Kidd-Gilchrist (foot) went through morning shootaround and is expected to play Wednesday against the Pelicans, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist came into Wednesday with a probable designation, so this news isn't too surprising. That said, it has not yet been officially confirmed that he will take the floor. Assuming that happens, Treveon Graham would likely head back to the bench, with Malik Monk likely seeing fewer minutes as well.
