Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Good to go Monday

Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) is available to play Monday against the Bucks.

As expected, Kidd-Gilchrist has been cleared to return after missing the last six games with a right ankle sprain. Coach James Borrego said Kidd-Gilchrist isn't expected to face any minutes restriction in his first game back, per Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer, though that could change based on how he looks Monday. Prior to suffering the injury, Kidd-Gilchrist averaged 8.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 blocks across 20.4 minutes per contest.