Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Good to go Wednesday
Kidd-Gilchrist (foot) is no longer listed on the injury report for Wednesday's matchup with the Pelicans.
Kidd-Gilchrist was a precautionary scratch from Monday's contest, but as expected, he'll rejoin the lineup ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pelicans. The Hornets aren't reporting any sort of restrictions at this point, so look for Kidd-Gilchrist to take on his typical spot in the starting lineup and see a full workload. With Kidd-Gilchrist back, Treveon Graham should head back to the bench, while Malik Monk is a candidate to see a few less minutes as well.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Goes through shootaround, expected to play•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Monday vs. Kings•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Probable for Monday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Scores team-high 21 points in win•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Scores 13 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.