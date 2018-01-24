Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Good to go Wednesday

Kidd-Gilchrist (foot) is no longer listed on the injury report for Wednesday's matchup with the Pelicans.

Kidd-Gilchrist was a precautionary scratch from Monday's contest, but as expected, he'll rejoin the lineup ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pelicans. The Hornets aren't reporting any sort of restrictions at this point, so look for Kidd-Gilchrist to take on his typical spot in the starting lineup and see a full workload. With Kidd-Gilchrist back, Treveon Graham should head back to the bench, while Malik Monk is a candidate to see a few less minutes as well.