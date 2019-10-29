Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Good to go
Kidd-Gilchrist (migraine) has been cleared to play Monday against the Clippers.
Kidd-Gilchrist was added to the injury report earlier today due to a migraine headache, but the team has since announced that he'll be ready to take the court. He's appeared in one game this season, scoring five points and snagging four boards over 10 minutes.
