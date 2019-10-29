Play

Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Good to go

Kidd-Gilchrist (migraine) has been cleared to play Monday against the Clippers.

Kidd-Gilchrist was added to the injury report earlier today due to a migraine headache, but the team has since announced that he'll be ready to take the court. He's appeared in one game this season, scoring five points and snagging four boards over 10 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories