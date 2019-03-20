Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Heads to locker room
Kidd-Gilchrist bumped heads with an opponent during Tuesday's game against the 76ers and went to the locker room, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist appeared to be in some pain, and the team will likely be evaluating him for a concussion. Until word on his status emerges, he should be considered questionable to return.
