Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Heads to locker room
Kidd-Gilchrist went to the locker room while holding his right hand/wrist during Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist should be considered questionable to return. If he remains out, Miles Bridges could see an uptick in workload.
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Swats career-high seven blocks in Saturday's win•
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Fills up box score in Friday's win•
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Active and available Monday•
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Set for scrimmage•
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Not yet cleared to practice•
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Heat•
