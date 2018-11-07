Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Heads to locker room

Kidd-Gilchrist went to the locker room while holding his right hand/wrist during Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Kidd-Gilchrist should be considered questionable to return. If he remains out, Miles Bridges could see an uptick in workload.

More News
Our Latest Stories