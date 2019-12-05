Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Healthy scratch versus Warriors

Kidd-Gilchrist (DNP-Coach's Decision) didn't see any action during Wednesday's 106-91 win over the Warriors.

Kidd-Gilchrist was removed from the injury report after dealing with a calf issue that kept him out of Monday's matchup versus the Suns. Regardless, Kidd-Gilchrist has been on the outside of the rotation all season, appearing in just two games thus far.