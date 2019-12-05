Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Healthy scratch versus Warriors
Kidd-Gilchrist (DNP-Coach's Decision) didn't see any action during Wednesday's 106-91 win over the Warriors.
Kidd-Gilchrist was removed from the injury report after dealing with a calf issue that kept him out of Monday's matchup versus the Suns. Regardless, Kidd-Gilchrist has been on the outside of the rotation all season, appearing in just two games thus far.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Off injury report•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Now listed as doubtful•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Upgraded to questionable Monday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Doubtful Monday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Logs eight minutes in Monday's loss•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Good to go•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.