Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Healthy scratch versus Wizards
Kidd-Gilchrist (coach's decision) didn't see the floor during Thursday's 121-107 loss to the Wizards.
Kidd-Gilchrist has appeared in only one game here in January, as he posted two points, one board and one dime in eight minutes against the Jazz back on Jan. 10. Having played in just 12 games thus far this season, Kidd-Gilchrist can be avoided in all formats.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Clear of injury report•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out with illness•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Scores 11 points Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Healthy scratch versus Warriors•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Off injury report•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Now listed as doubtful•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...