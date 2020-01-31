Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Healthy scratch versus Wizards

Kidd-Gilchrist (coach's decision) didn't see the floor during Thursday's 121-107 loss to the Wizards.

Kidd-Gilchrist has appeared in only one game here in January, as he posted two points, one board and one dime in eight minutes against the Jazz back on Jan. 10. Having played in just 12 games thus far this season, Kidd-Gilchrist can be avoided in all formats.