Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Leaves game with concussion

Kidd-Gilchrist left Sunday's preseason game against the Celtics with concussion-like symptoms and will not return.

Given how serious concussions can be, the Hornets will likely be as cautious as possible with Kidd-Gilchrist while he likely enters the league's concussion protocol. Consider Kidd-Gilchrist as day-to-day until Charlotte can provide an update on his timetable.

