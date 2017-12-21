Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Listed as probable for Friday

Kidd-Gilchrist is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Bucks with a right shoulder strain in the team's official game notes.

Kidd-Gilchrist hasn't missed a game since early November, so his spot on the team's injury report for Friday is likely just precautionary. Expect Kidd-Gilchrist to be a full go Friday in Milwaukee and play his typical dosage of 25-to-30 minutes.