Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Listed as probable Monday

Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Bucks.

Kidd-Gilchrist looks poised to return after missing the last six games due to a right ankle sprain. Prior to suffering the injury, the forward appeared in 13 games and posted averages of 8.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 blocks across 20.4 minutes.

