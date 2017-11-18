Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Listed as probable Saturday

Kidd-Gilchrist is probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers due to a right ankle sprain.

Kidd-Gilchrist likely suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Bulls, though still played 27 minutes -- nothing unusually low for him. More word on his status should emerge closer to tipoff. On the off chance he misses the game, Jeremy Lamb and Dwayne Bacon would probably be the main beneficiaries.