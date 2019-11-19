Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Logs eight minutes in Monday's loss

Kidd-Gilchrist had two points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in eight minutes during Monday's 132-96 loss to the Raptors.

Kidd-Gilchrist made just his second appearance of the season, this after being a healthy scratch for the last 10 tilts. Given that it took a blowout for Kidd-Gilchrist to get on the court for the first time in weeks, it's safe to say he's avoidable for fantasy purposes.