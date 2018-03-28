Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Misses shootaround with food poisoning
Kidd-Gilchrist missed morning shootaround as a result of food poisoning and is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Cavaliers, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
More word on Kidd-Gilchrist's condition should arrive as the day goes on, though there seems to be a fair chance he doesn't take the floor. If that ends up being the case, Jeremy Lamba and Dwayne Bacon are candidates to see extra run.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Scores five points in Monday's loss•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Available to play Friday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Expected to play Friday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Questionable for Friday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Questionable Wednesday vs. Celtics•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...