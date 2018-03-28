Play

Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Misses shootaround with food poisoning

Kidd-Gilchrist missed morning shootaround as a result of food poisoning and is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Cavaliers, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

More word on Kidd-Gilchrist's condition should arrive as the day goes on, though there seems to be a fair chance he doesn't take the floor. If that ends up being the case, Jeremy Lamba and Dwayne Bacon are candidates to see extra run.

