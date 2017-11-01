Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: No longer on minutes restriction
Kidd-Gilchrist is no longer on a minutes restriction, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
After a three-game absence to start the season, Kidd-Gilchrist has slowly upped his workload and was able to log 27 minutes during Monday's matchup against the Grizzlies. While that was already a good indicator that Kidd-Gilchrist is ready for a full workload, coach Steve Clifford has now confirmed that notion. That said, look for Kidd-Gilchrist to push for 30 minutes moving forward as the team's starting small forward. He averaged 29.0 minutes across 81 games during the 2016-17 campaign.
