Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Non-factor in season finale
Kidd-Gilchrist managed four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds, one steal and one block during the Hornets' 119-93 win over the Pacers on Tuesday.
The former Kentucky Wildcat was not a factor during the Hornets' season finale, as he scored only four points. Kidd-Gilchrist's production has decline since his 2015-16 season when he averaged 12.7 points per game and, in addition, comes with a heavy price tag of $13 million over the next two years. The former lottery pick added 9.2 points and 4.1 rebounds in 74 games played this season.
