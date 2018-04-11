Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Non-factor in season finale

Kidd-Gilchrist managed four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds, one steal and one block during the Hornets' 119-93 win over the Pacers on Tuesday.

The former Kentucky Wildcat was not a factor during the Hornets' season finale, as he scored only four points. Kidd-Gilchrist's production has decline since his 2015-16 season when he averaged 12.7 points per game and, in addition, comes with a heavy price tag of $13 million over the next two years. The former lottery pick added 9.2 points and 4.1 rebounds in 74 games played this season.

