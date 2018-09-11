Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Not guaranteed to start

New Hornets coach James Borrego said Tuesday that he's yet to decide on a starting lineup, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

This could just be typical coach-speak, but Borrego directly stated that four of the five starting spots will be an open competition, with only Kemba Walker locked in at point guard. Kidd-Gilchrist should be the favorite to slot in at one of the forward spots, but it's possible the Hornets could go in another direction in an effort to spark what was a slightly-above-league-average offense last season. Kidd-Gilchrist has been one of the better and more versatile defensive players in the league since going No. 2 overall in 2012, but his offensive game has lagged behind, and he's demonstrated minimal improvement on that end of the floor over the past six seasons. Kidd-Gilchrist averaged 9.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 2017-18, but his complete lack of an outside game -- 36 career 3PA -- remains an impasse in the modern NBA.