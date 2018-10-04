Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Not yet cleared to practice
Kidd-Gilchrist (concussion) was not cleared to practice Thursday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist remains in protocol following suffering the concussion during Sunday's preseason game against the Celtics. While not cleared to practice Thursday, Kidd-Gilchrist noted he felt much better and "will be ready to go soon."
