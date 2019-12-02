Play

Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Now listed as doubtful

Kidd-Gilchrist (calf) has been downgraded to doubtful for Monday's game against Phoenix.

Kidd-Gilchrist was temporarily upgraded to questionable, but it now looks as though he'll miss Monday's tilt. Assuming he's ruled out, his next chance to return will come Wednesday against Golden State.

More News
Our Latest Stories